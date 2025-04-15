Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,653 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,840,000 after purchasing an additional 68,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,792,000 after acquiring an additional 114,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,021 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,916,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,177.83. The trade was a 6.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

