Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,055 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,179,000 after buying an additional 287,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. UBS Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,367,163.36. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $378.66 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.49, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

