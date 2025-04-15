Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,366,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $350,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

