Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,921 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,011,000 after acquiring an additional 395,481 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $176.36 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $149.50 and a 1-year high of $180.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.80.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.67%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

