Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $190,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,882,000 after acquiring an additional 438,076 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWIN. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,092.02. The trade was a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $625,425.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,167.66. The trade was a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

