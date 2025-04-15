OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCFC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $895.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,241,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 157,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

