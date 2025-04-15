Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after acquiring an additional 930,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,453,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 324,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

