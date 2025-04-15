Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

