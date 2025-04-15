BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 544.34 ($7.18) and traded as low as GBX 496.31 ($6.54). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.59), with a volume of 239,213 shares.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 544.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 574.35. The stock has a market cap of £413.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The investment trust reported GBX 18.54 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 92.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider James Will purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 558 ($7.36) per share, for a total transaction of £55,800 ($73,575.95). 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.

