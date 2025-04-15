Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and traded as low as $2.76. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 5,795 shares trading hands.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 10.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.3032 dividend. This is an increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.