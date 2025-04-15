Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and traded as low as $19.00. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 2,101 shares traded.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

