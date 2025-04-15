Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and traded as low as $19.00. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 2,101 shares traded.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09.
Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile
Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jeffersonville Bancorp
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.