Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.76.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.83. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

