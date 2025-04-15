Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $1.75. Tantech shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 52,656 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tantech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tantech

Tantech Stock Up 4.8 %

Institutional Trading of Tantech

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 166,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 4.38% of Tantech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.