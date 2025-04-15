Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $1.75. Tantech shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 52,656 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Tantech
Tantech Stock Up 4.8 %
Institutional Trading of Tantech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 166,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 4.38% of Tantech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
Tantech Company Profile
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tantech
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.