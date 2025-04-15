Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 882,400 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 12,436,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 630.3 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

TUWLF stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

