Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 882,400 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 12,436,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 630.3 days.
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
TUWLF stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.
About Tullow Oil
