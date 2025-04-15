The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,613,100 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the March 15th total of 3,510,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,190.0 days.

United Laboratories International Stock Performance

ULIHF stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. United Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

About United Laboratories International

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Bulk Medicine, Intermediate Products, and Finished Products. The company offers oral antibiotics, antimicrobials for injection, anti-cold products, cough medicines, ophthalmic drugs, antiviral drugs, anti-hepatitis B drugs, diabetes drugs, skin drugs for external use, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular drugs, amoxicillin products, nervous system drugs, vitamins, veterinary drugs, and vacant gelatin capsules.

