The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,613,100 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the March 15th total of 3,510,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,190.0 days.
United Laboratories International Stock Performance
ULIHF stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. United Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.
About United Laboratories International
