Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 5,250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Vonovia Stock Performance
VONOY stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $18.73.
Vonovia Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vonovia
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.