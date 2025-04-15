Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 5,250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vonovia Stock Performance

VONOY stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.