Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the March 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Up 28.8 %

UURAF opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Ucore Rare Metals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

