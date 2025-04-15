Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the March 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Up 28.8 %
UURAF opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Ucore Rare Metals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
