Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CAVA opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 193.78 and a beta of 3.33. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $2,450,817.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,527,657.42. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,785,024.10. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

