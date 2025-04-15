The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,421 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

