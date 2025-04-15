Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 39,063 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 48,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

