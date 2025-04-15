Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 398,603 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,372,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,603 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $16,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Honest by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Honest by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 220,699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 82,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 65,995 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $182,532.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 307,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,693.80. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,583.12. This trade represents a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Honest Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Honest stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $482.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 2.44. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Honest had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Honest Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

