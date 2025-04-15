Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 131.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,833 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 170,257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2,414.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83,036 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,574,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 301,455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,613,432 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,324 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

