Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $356,000 Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.78 million. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

