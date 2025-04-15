Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 946 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in American Financial Group by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in American Financial Group by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

American Financial Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AFG stock opened at $128.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.87. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,717. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

