Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 47,300 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LifeVantage worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 38.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the third quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LifeVantage

In other LifeVantage news, Director Raymond B. Greer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $161,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,653.20. The trade was a 7.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LifeVantage Price Performance

LFVN opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. LifeVantage Co. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 3.46%.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

