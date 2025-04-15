Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 309,800 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 309,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.