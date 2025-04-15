Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 96,900 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 127.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $15,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,537,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $137,416,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,136.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 736,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,213,000 after acquiring an additional 713,272 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,785,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,310,000 after acquiring an additional 565,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after acquiring an additional 284,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

