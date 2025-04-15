Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $264.80 million, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.36. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

