Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth $8,935,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $7,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 126,186 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Employers by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $70,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,963.24. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Kroner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,812.20. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,385 shares of company stock valued at $276,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of EIG stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.18 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

Employers Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.