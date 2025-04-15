Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 20,200 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 659,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Civeo were worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth about $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth about $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Civeo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Price Performance

NYSE:CVEO opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Civeo Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

