Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 47,955 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $13,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 268.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Life Time Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 176,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 135,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after purchasing an additional 152,504 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.62.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,568.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 48,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,360,688.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,840. This represents a 25.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,057,147 shares of company stock worth $152,266,556. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $33.64.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

