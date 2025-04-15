Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 40,200 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 263,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.86. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

