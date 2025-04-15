Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Buys 44,258 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 44,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,849,984.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 330,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,366. This trade represents a 15.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,948 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,414,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 618,887 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,751,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,736,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 456,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 139,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

