Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFD shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Smithfield Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smithfield Foods
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods stock. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Smithfield Foods comprises about 0.8% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.
Smithfield Foods Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SFD opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. Smithfield Foods has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $22.03.
Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion.
Smithfield Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.
About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.
