Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFD shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Smithfield Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smithfield Foods

In other Smithfield Foods news, Director Hank Shenghua He purchased 17,000 shares of Smithfield Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. This trade represents a 28.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tennille J. Checkovich acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. This represents a 20.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 59,000 shares of company stock worth $1,180,000. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods stock. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Smithfield Foods comprises about 0.8% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Smithfield Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFD opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. Smithfield Foods has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $22.03.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion.

Smithfield Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

