QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QS

QuantumScape Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 4.37. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $67,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,658.14. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $399,127.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,010,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,035.29. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,147 shares of company stock valued at $935,758. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,367,000 after acquiring an additional 956,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,918,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,031,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,814,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,762,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.