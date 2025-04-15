Analysts Set TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) PT at $9.33

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

TCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TScan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

