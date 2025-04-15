Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,597.50 ($47.44).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($41.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,002.88 ($26.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,558.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,581.51. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,877 ($24.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,430 ($45.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 148.10 ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectris had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Equities analysts expect that Spectris will post 194.7972456 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.75) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $26.60. This represents a yield of 2.25%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Derek Harding sold 22,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($31.91), for a total value of £546,363.40 ($720,415.88). Also, insider Andrew Heath sold 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,532 ($33.39), for a total value of £224,031.36 ($295,400.00). Insiders have bought 3,752 shares of company stock worth $7,831,047 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

