Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02). Tern shares last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,310,676 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of £7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Tern Company Profile

Tern backs companies with proven technology, based in the UK but with global ambition.

Our management team has a strong track record of unlocking opportunities in the USA for UK companies.

We look for well-motivated teams who are building innovative high growth businesses, with revenue and IP, and which are harnessing software to create or disrupt markets.

We predominantly support software companies which develop commercial IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors, where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements.

Unlike many of our peers, we select to work with only a handful of companies in a given period.

