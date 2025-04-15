Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and traded as high as $34.89. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 65,887 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EBKDY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank Trading Up 3.0 %
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Erste Group Bank
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.