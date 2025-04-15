Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.44. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 4,410 shares.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. Analysts predict that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv Dividend Announcement

About Pharma-Bio Serv

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Pharma-Bio Serv’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

