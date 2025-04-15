GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.70 ($4.32) and traded as low as GBX 253.50 ($3.34). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 263.50 ($3.47), with a volume of 670,121 shares changing hands.

GB Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £670.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 308.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 327.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at GB Group

In other GB Group news, insider David ward sold 27,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.13), for a total value of £86,306.62 ($113,800.92). Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About GB Group

We are the leading experts in global identity and location software.

In an increasingly digital world, we help businesses grow by giving them intelligence to make the best decisions about their customers, when it matters most.

Every second, our global data, agile technology, and expert teams, power over 20,000 of the world’s best-known organisations to reach and trust their customers.

We are headquartered in the UK with over 1,100 team members in 17 countries.

