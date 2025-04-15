Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Down 59.0% in March

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 67,800 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZD opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1039 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

