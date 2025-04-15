G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 59.5% in March

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

Shares of GPHBF stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. G6 Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

