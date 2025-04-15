G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 59.5% in March

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
G6 Materials Stock Performance
Shares of GPHBF stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. G6 Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
G6 Materials Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than G6 Materials
- What is a support level?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.