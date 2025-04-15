Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total transaction of $319,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,543,887.45. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,219. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM stock opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.86. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.