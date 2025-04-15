Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 150,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Worley Group acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,649,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1408 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

