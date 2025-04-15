Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dropbox by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dropbox by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 80,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,493,054.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $256,018,646.02. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,165. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,264 shares of company stock worth $2,895,324 in the last ninety days. 28.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

