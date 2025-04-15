Best Defense Stocks Worth Watching – April 12th

Citigroup, Boeing, General Electric, Analog Devices, Onsemi, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that produce and supply products and services for national defense and security, such as advanced military technology, weapons systems, and aerospace equipment. These stocks are often supported by stable government contracts and are considered a defensive investment because they tend to perform reliably even during economic uncertainties or periods of geopolitical tension. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,756,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,164. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.95. 8,802,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,020,386. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.94. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

GE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.60. 6,490,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,609. General Electric has a 1 year low of $146.78 and a 1 year high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.59.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.16. 6,528,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.04. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,276,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,054. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $11.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.11. 1,451,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.71. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Shares of NOC traded up $18.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $534.14. 1,178,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,500. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.83 and a 200-day moving average of $491.66. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

