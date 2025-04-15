Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 519,190 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10,683.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 22,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,843 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,560 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

