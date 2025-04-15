Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 603.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BECN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $1,036,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,493.88. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $2,051,307.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,231.43. The trade was a 97.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 0.2 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BECN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $122.55 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.