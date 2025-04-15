Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,474.25. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

